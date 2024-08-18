Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Howmet Aerospace worth $70,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

