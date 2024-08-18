Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $363.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

