Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. 369,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

