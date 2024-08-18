Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,463,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

