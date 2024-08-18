Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 48,582,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.