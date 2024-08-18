Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. 985,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

