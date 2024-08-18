Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 343,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

