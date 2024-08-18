Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

