Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $77,996,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $768.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.76. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

