Susquehanna Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $150.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

