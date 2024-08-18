Sutton Place Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total value of $8,599,692.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares in the company, valued at $46,302,513.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $527.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.48 and a 200 day moving average of $487.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

