Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $126.85 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $126.85 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 614,135,385 coins and its circulating supply is 614,135,660 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

