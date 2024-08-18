Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.87 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $124.87 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 614,166,879 coins and its circulating supply is 614,166,953 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

