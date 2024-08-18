Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4,871.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sylvamo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $76.58 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

