Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $549.00. The stock had a trading volume of 580,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.