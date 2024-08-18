TCW Group Inc. Acquires 10,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 6,344,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

