TCW Group Inc. Acquires 14,890 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

SRE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

