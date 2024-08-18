TCW Group Inc. Acquires 24,487 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 701,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,196. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.