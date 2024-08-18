TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of United States Cellular worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,911 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 144,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

