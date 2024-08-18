TCW Group Inc. Buys 16,503 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 695,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.