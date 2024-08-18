TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.25% of DHT worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in DHT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:DHT remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. 2,394,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

