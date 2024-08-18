TCW Group Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 501,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,354 and have sold 956,922 shares valued at $20,267,413. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,597,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,128. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

