TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arcosa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

