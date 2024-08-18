TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.61. 5,962,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

