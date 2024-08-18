TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,913 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 850,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,563. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

