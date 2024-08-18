TCW Group Inc. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.93. 1,639,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

