TCW Group Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,893. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $322.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

