TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.31. 1,473,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $94.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

