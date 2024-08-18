TD Cowen Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $5.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,766 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

