TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.25.

Shares of EFN opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

