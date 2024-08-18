Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:TDF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.31.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
