Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.