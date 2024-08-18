Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
