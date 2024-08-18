Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $197.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $180.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,488 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,775. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.