Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNON opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.17.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

