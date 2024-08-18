Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNON opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.17.
About Tenon Medical
