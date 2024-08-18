TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 1.9% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,921,119 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,775,536 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

