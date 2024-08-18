Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

