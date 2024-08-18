The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

