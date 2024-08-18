The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $28.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

