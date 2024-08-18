The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,578,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,151. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.