The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,578,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
NYSE:PNC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,151. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.33.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.