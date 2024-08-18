The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 202.0% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

