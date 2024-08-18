The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

