The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE JOE opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. St. Joe has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $12,265,005 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

