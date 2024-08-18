The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $216.57. 1,599,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.