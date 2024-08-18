TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 44.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. TORM has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

