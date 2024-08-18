TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %
TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
