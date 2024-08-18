TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.