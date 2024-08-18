Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 5.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

