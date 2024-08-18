TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

