Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.5 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

