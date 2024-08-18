Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.15

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.15 and traded as high as C$29.66. Tucows shares last traded at C$28.40, with a volume of 5,660 shares trading hands.

Tucows Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.