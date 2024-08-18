Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWIN

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.